NNPP Chieftain condemns Ganduje’s call on Gov Yusuf to join APC…….Says NNPP set for 2027

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has condemned the call by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf to leave the NNPP and join the APC.

He also urged APC members to prepare for a paradigm shift towards NNPP, outlining key points emphasizing the need for a real change and a fresh approach to governance in 2027, noting that NNPP is preparing towards winning more states.

He said such a call has exposed Ganduje as a desperado, who by all means wish to be at the corridor of power all the time.

It could be recalled that last week the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Ganduje asked Abba Yusuf, Governor of Kano state, to leave the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and join the ruling party.

The development comes barely a week after the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Yusuf as the governor of Kano State.

Ganduje said, “We are appealing to those who want to join APC to come. In particular, we are inviting the Governor of Kano and his NNPP to join APC.”

Reacting to this development in a statement on Monday, Ajadi said such a call by the APC National Chairman is part of the plan of the APC to turn Nigeria to a one party State.

Ajadi said all lovers of democracy in the country should chastise Ganduje and his party, the APC on the plan to turn the country to a one party State.

According to him, “Nigeria is a multi party democracy. All attempts to turn the country to a one party state should be condemned by all lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

“The APC has tried to use the judiciary to turn the country to a one party State but the Supreme Court scuttle its plan. Ganduje is trying to cut corner to take over Kano State after he and his party were thoroughly disgraced by the Supreme Court judgment.

“Our Governor will not leave his party, a vehicle that he used to get to power. Ganduje’s call is a desperate attempt to take over the control of Kano. I call on our National Leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso and other leaders of the party to ignore Ganduje and the APC and concentrate on building our party for future elections”, Ajadi said.

Ajadi urged APC members to prepare for a paradigm shift towards NNPP, outlining key points emphasizing the need for a real change and a fresh approach to governance.

Ajadi stressed that the APC has failed the nation calling for an urgency of tackling challenges such as unreliable electricity, inadequate medical facilities, and prevailing hunger.

“It is not just about political power but addressing fundamental challenges confronting the country”, he said.

He said Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, rejected the call by the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to join the ruling party, expressing faith in NNPP’s manifesto for Nigerians and predicting NNPP’s takeover in the 2027 election.

“In a visionary move set for 2027, NNPP is gearing up to confront a myriad of challenges, ushering in a new era of progress and transformation. Key focuses include combating corruption, fostering national unity amid ethnic tensions, and addressing infrastructure deficiencies.

“The party’s comprehensive plan also targets education reform, security concerns, environmental issues, youth unemployment, healthcare, agricultural reforms, and bridging the digital divide.

“NNPP aims to build a resilient and progressive nation by promoting transparency, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

“NNPP, steadily gaining momentum, is expected to leverage on this opportunity to strengthen its position in the political arena. The party’s leadership is going to intensify efforts to attract prominent figures from other political affiliations, capitalizing on the discontent and desire for change”, Ajadi said.

He further said that as the political landscape evolves, all eyes will be on NNPP and its ability to build a coalition challenging the established order.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the stage is set for a transformative period in Nigerian politics as parties seek the support of a population hungry for positive change.

For a better society