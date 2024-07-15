NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi optimistic of Trump’s victory…….Calls for more security around him, campaign team

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has declared that no matter the level of intimidation against former United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, he is optimistic of his victory in the coming election.

Condemning the attack, Ajadi noted that more security should be beefed around him and his Campaign team.

It could be recalled that President Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.

A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.

Trump’s campaign said the presumptive GOP nominee was doing “fine” after the shooting, which he said pierced the upper part of his right ear.

One spectator was allegedly killed, while two spectators were wounded.

However, Ajadi in a statement on Monday said Trump was sure of winning the forthcoming United States Presidential Election, calling on US Security Services to ensure nothing harmful happen to Trump who, he said, was destined to win the election.

Ajadi sid: “Joe Biden tenure has been a disappointment; Americans are yearning for a change. Trump’s tenure was known for its pragmatism in the handling of economy and other governmental policies.

“Joe Biden tenure is under -developing American in all ways, which affects the world’s feeling.

“So, the whole world is looking for a better development under Trump’s coming administration and nothing untold should happen to him.

“In the next election, Trump is set for victory and the World should watch out and speak against election violence. America should watch its citizens and discourage political violence.

“I also urge African countries to monitor the situation and advise their embassies accordingly”.

