NNPCL: We bought fuel from Dangote Refinery at N898 per litre

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that it recently purchased petrol from Dangote Refinery at N898 per litre. This marks the beginning of a new supply arrangement between the NNPCL and Dangote’s 650,000 barrel-per-day capacity refinery, located in Lagos.

Speaking on the development, Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Spokesperson of NNPCL, denied claims that the fuel was purchased at N760 per litre.

“We successfully loaded PMS at the Dangote Refinery today (Sunday). The claim that we purchased it at N760 per litre is incorrect. For this initial loading, the price from the refinery was N898 per litre,” Soneye said. According to him, more than 70 trucks had already been loaded with fuel as of Sunday, with a total of 300 trucks scheduled to be dispatched from the refinery.

This fuel procurement comes as part of an agreement in which NNPCL will be the exclusive off-taker of refined petrol from Dangote Refinery. The arrangement was confirmed by Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, during a Technical Sub-Committee meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Government is set to introduce an electronic call up (e-call up) system for managing truck movements within the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the system would be introduced on Sept. 23.

The statement was signed by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the ministry.

Osiyemi said that the introduction was a significant step to tackle severe traffic congestion caused by indiscriminate parking and the movement of articulated vehicles.

“The commencement date was earlier extended on stakeholders’ request in order to give adequate room for full compliance.

“The e-call up system is ready for implementation for a sustainable, effective and technology-driven solution in the Lekki-Epe corridor,” he said.

Osiyemi said that the application of the e-call up system would help to regulate the movement of trucks accessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, from Eleko Junction to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He said that, in view of the state and the Federal Government’s plans for road network expansion and integration of inter-modal transport systems, the e-call up system would streamline vehicular movement in one of the most critical economic zones.

The commissioner quoted the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, as saying that an interim arrangement was being made to decongest the roads through evacuation of illegally parked articulated vehicles.

He noted that the special adviser was saddled with the implementation of the e-call up system.

“The e-call up system, an advanced digital platform, is designed to regulate the entry and exit of trucks in the Lekki-Epe area by scheduling and coordinating their movements.

“This system will help to prevent the chaotic traffic situations often caused by indiscriminate parking and movement of trucks within the corridor.

“The Lekki-Epe corridor, a key economic hub in Lagos, is home to numerous industries, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery, and the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“Efficient movement of goods and services in this area is crucial for the state’s economy, making the e-call up system an essential tool for sustainable development,” the commissioner quoted Giwa as saying.

