NNPCL to sell Dangote petrol at N1019 per litre in Borno, N950 in Lagos

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

On Monday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL released estimated prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, noting that any discount from the Dangote Refinery would be passed on 100% to the general public.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, the estimated petrol prices for states are listed below:

Sokoto State: N999.22

Kano State: N999.22

Kaduna State: N999.22

FCT: N992.22

Borno State: N1,019.22

Oyo State: N960.22

Imo State: N980.22

Rivers State: N980.22

Lagos State: N950.22

It further explained the organization paid Dangote Refinery in USD for September 2024 PMS offtake, adding that Naira transactions would commence on October 1st, 2024.

NNPC explained that petrol prices are not set by the government, but negotiated directly between parties.

The statement read in part: “The firm noted that the sales in Naira would begin in October as the earlier crude oil stock was paid for in dollars rather than Naira. The Dangote Refinery had earlier denied selling petrol to the NNPC at N898 per litre stating it is still negotiating prices with the federal government.

“The NNPC Ltd also wishes to state that, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), PMS prices are not set by the government, but negotiated directly between parties on an arms length.

“The NNPC Ltd can confirm that it is paying Dangote Refinery in USD for September 2024 PMS offtake, as Naira transactions will only commence on October 1st, 2024.

“The NNPC Ltd assures that if the quoted pricing is disputed, it will be grateful for any discount from the Dangote Refinery, which will be passed on 100% to the general public.”

According to NNPCL, the base pricing includes a Platts 10ppm price of $690/MT plus a $46 premium, resulting in a total of $736/MT.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said its troops at the 6 Division, with headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have foiled attempts by oil thieves to establish illegal oil bunkering hub in some states in the Niger Delta region.

The Army also disclosed that troops from the 6 Division, have also scaled up clearance operations in the creeks, waterways and rivulets of the Niger Delta region with the aim of denying criminal elements freedom of action in sabotaging the nation’s economy.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday said, troops of the Division during joint operations with other security agencies, at different fronts in the region, have effectively taken out over 37 illegal refining sites, identified 10 illegal connection points and destroyed 6 wooden boats used for conveying stolen products.

Danjuma disclosed that the team also arrested 9 suspected oil thieves, 7 vehicles, 8 motorcycles used for the nefarious activities, 4 trucks and several pumping machines as well as confiscation of over 221,000 litres of illegally refined products.

“These were in addition to frustrating the criminals several attempts at establishing new illegal bunkering hubs in the region,” he said.

Danjuma in his explanation disclosed that “In Rivers State, around Imo River, in the general area of Owaza and Odogwa Creeks, troops confiscated over 15,000 litres of stolen crude in a large wooden boat. Same feat was also recorded at Okoloma and Obuzor Creeks, where troops deactivated 9 active illegal refining sites, destroyed 5 wooden boats and several motorcycles as well as confiscated over 13,000 litres of stolen products.

“Also, along road Ebocha Ndoni, a reservoir with over 8,500 litres of stolen products, 116 sacks stocked with over 7,000 stolen products were recovered. Additionally, 10 empty metal drums, 10 metal pipes and one motorcycle were also recovered. Troops also intercepted one suspect in a Toyota Camry with Reg No KTU 423 EC Lagos with over 2,000 litres of stolen products.”

Continuing, he said, “along road Ndoni Obiafo, troops intercepted a suspect who fled on sighting troops and abandoned a Toyota Sienna with Reg No Lagos EPE 789 JC conveying stolen products. In the same vein, a Volvo car without Reg No was intercepted with 36 sacks with products estimated to be over 2,000. In Aga Community, Omoku at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), troops confiscated 16 empty newly constructed locally made drums for illegal refining of crude oil in a desperate attempt to establish a new illegal oil bunkering hub. In the Ikwerede community, also at ONELGA, troops deactivated illegal refining sites with 15 reserviors and over 5,000 litres of stolen products handled appropriately.

“In Delta State, troops of the Division, intercepted one tanker truck with Reg No YLA 286 XB loaded with products suspected to be stolen crude along road Jesse Oben in Ethiope West LGA of Delta State. The operation led to the arrest of 2 persons. Further exploitation in the forest in the same area, led to the interception of an empty truck with Reg No Katsina KTN 446 YZ suspected to have been positioned to steal crude oil from SEPLAT Energy Nigeria Plc trunkline, 3 persons have been arrested and are currently being interrogated.”

The statement further noted that at the Iriama community in Okpe LGA, one illegal crude oil tapping point still under construction along the SEPLAT Energy Plc pipeline was destroyed, with one person arrested and various items recovered.

Among the items recovered include; one shovel, one wooden board, several sacks, one phone, one Motorola radio and 4 Motorola chargers. “Also, along road Ugo Idumessa in Ugo Community Orhiomwon LGA, Edo State, troops arrested two persons with a tanker with Reg No KMC 272 ZU with suspected stolen products estimated to be 50,000 litres.

“Relatedly, at Brass Creek in Ekeremor LGA troops destroyed one illegal refinery, one oven and handled a reservoir with over 4,000 litres of crude oil. While in Akwa Ibom, troops on patrol along Idua road in Eket and Uyo LGAs, confiscated over 14,000 litres of stolen crude with nine 25 litres jerricans from 2 vehicles. There was in addition to several pockets of seizures made across the region.”

He stated that all the suspects arrested have been handed over to the appropriate agency for prosecution.

While appreciating the troops’ resilience, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has reassured that the Division will continue to deny criminal elements footprints in the region. He also assured the commitment of the Division in creating an enabling atmosphere for an increase in oil production in the region.

