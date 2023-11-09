NNPCL seals deal with Niger State on Green Economy as Minna Airport sets for flight operations

..as Minna Airport is set to begin flight operations

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Niger State Government Green Economy Initiative is yielding the needed dividend as it has attracted international investors led by NNPC Limited which signed a Green Economy and Energy Development Partnership agreement for the development of four unique projects in the state.

A press release from the office of the Executive Governor yesterday which was made available to newsmen in Abuja divulged that the agreement made between the Niger State Government and the NNPC Ltd will positively ensure: A Greenfield Hydroelectric power project.

The Mega Solar parks in institutions and home solar system for 250,000 households out of the 800, 000 households,500 million liters of Ethanol Plant with associated cropping of Maize /Sugarcane/Sweet Sorghum on 100,000 hectares of land to produce over 500,000 tons of crops to feed the ethanol plant as well as achieve.

NNPC plans to plant 135 million trees on 100,000 hectares of land as part of its commitment to climate protection and carbon sequestration towards its 2030 net zero targets.

According to the statement, “the Governor of Niger state is committed to planting 1 billion trees on 1 million hectares of land over the next 8 years. This plan has already gotten the commitment of NNPC which is the largest oil and Gas company in Africa”.

With the signing of the long awaited agreement, Niger state hopes to Partner with other global oil and Gas, Shipping, Airlines, Cement companies, and the United Nations as well as other agencies in achieving the 1 billion trees target.

In another development, the Niger State Governor, Hon Umaru Bago’s intervention has help to restore Minna Airport’s runway to its rightful position as Nigeria’s longest and the best the airport preparatory for the 2024 Haijj operations.

The airport, which is now fully operational is already hosting chartered flights, including Boeing 747 landings even as it has been commissioned as the strategic surveillance base for the Nigerian Air Force.

It would be recalled that the Chief of Air Staff had recently visited the airport and expressed satisfaction with the work done on the runway.

Reports have also revealed that initially when the Governor inspected the run away roads, he was not comfortable with the quality of work hence, his instruction to Dantata and Sawoe to take over the job and complete it within 48 hours, which they immediately commplied.

Another boost to the Niger State government and people was when the NCAA recently certified the airport for operations of all types of flights.

The Governor has also instructed the completion of the airport terminal,athough the project is owned by the federal government and was awarded for reconstruction in 2014, it has long been abandoned leading to take over by the Niger state government and agreement with FAAN to take over the project was also made to that effect.

The government and people of Niger State have expressed optimism that once the terminal is completed, the airport will be used for the next year Hajj operations.