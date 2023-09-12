NNPCL, NMDPRA CEOs’ absence stalls House probe

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (MMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, yesterday shunned a probe of irregularities and alleged corruption in the NNPCL.

The probe carried being out by the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee, headed by Hon Abubakar Nalaraba, is to investigate the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing by the NNPCL.

As the hearing commenced on Monday the chief executives of the two key government agencies both sent representatives.

The NNPCL sent its Executive Vice President (Downstream), Yemi Adetunji while the NMDPRA was represented by Soji Soloye.

They said their various Chief Executives could not attend the hearing because they were attending to other things.

When the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee inquired if they could represent their principals at the probe, they said they could not.

Nalaraba said it was unfortunate because the committee was far behind schedule in the discharge of its assignment.

“This is an ad hoc committee on the need to investigate the irregularities and alleged corruption in the Nigeria energy security provider, the NNPC Limited, and the acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing.

“The House resolved to set up this Ad hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of OVH Energy by NNPCL and report within four weeks.

“The time allocated to conclude and submit this report within four weeks. Unfortunately, we are far behind schedule despite the extension of the House recess, we still feel the need to continue or to progress with this investigation,” he said.

The hearing dissolved into a closed-door session for the panel to decide an appropriate time for the Chief Executives to appear.