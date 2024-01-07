NNPCL gifts Nigerian lady who wakes up 4:50am to cook for her husband N200k

A Nigerian woman has continued to garner support from numerous users who were impressed by her exemplary wifey duties.

Criticism from certain women spurred netizens to contribute, resulting in donations exceeding N2 million for her.

The lady identified as MumZee was criticised for disclosing that she wakes up at 4.50am daily to prepare food for her husband.

She went viral after she shared on X how she started waking up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband after her husband told her his colleague brought two spoons with her food to the office so that they could eat together.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has joined the donors as it offered to give the lady and her husband a 200,000 naira PMS voucher redeemable at over 900 filling stations nationwide.

They announced this in a statement on their official X page.

The statement reads: “Hello @_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow. We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Best wishes.”