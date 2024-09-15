NNPCL deploys 100 trucks to Dangote Refinery as loading of fuel begins today

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of the Dangote Refinery’s scheduled petrol loading on Sunday (today) September 15, 2024, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has deployed over 100 trucks to the refinery’s fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

NNPCL disclosed this on its facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

The post read in part, “In preparation for the Dangote Refinery’s scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024, NNPC Limited has been mobilizing trucks to the refinery’s fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki.

“As of Saturday afternoon, NNPC Ltd. had deployed over 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route”.

Recall that Federal Government Friday announced that the first batch of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will be loaded from the Dangote Refinery on Sunday, September 15, under the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

This marks a significant milestone in the government’s effort to enhance local refining capacity and alleviate pressure on the Naira.

Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, represented by Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), confirmed the development on Friday in Abuja.

Speaking after the Technical Sub-Committee meeting on the sale of crude oil to local refineries in Naira, Edun announced that all agreements and modalities for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval on this initiative have been concluded.

The FEC had earlier approved the sale of crude oil to local refineries and the corresponding purchase of petroleum products in Naira.

This initiative, according to Edun, will help reduce pressure on the Naira, eliminate unnecessary transaction costs, and improve the availability of petroleum products across the country.

“The implementation committee, chaired by the Hon. Minister of Finance, alongside the technical committee, has worked intensely with NNPCL and the Dangote Refinery to finalize the details.

“We are pleased to announce that the loading of the first batch of PMS will begin on Sunday, September 15,” Edun said.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations, in a statement disclosed that from October 1, NNPCL will commence the supply of approximately 385,000 barrels of crude oil per day to the Dangote Refinery, which will be paid for in Naira.

According to him, the Dangote Refinery, will in return supply petrol and diesel of equivalent value to the domestic market, also to be paid for in Naira.

He said, “While diesel will be sold to any interested buyer, PMS will be exclusively sold to NNPCL for distribution to various oil marketers.

“All associated regulatory costs, including those from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), will also be settled in Naira.

Additionally, NNPCL has reportedly raised a Letter of Credit (LC) for $100 million to facilitate payment to the Dangote Refinery for the product, since the crude used for this initial batch was paid for in dollars.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Dangote refinery’s commencement of operations, distribution and lifting of refined petrol to outlets Sunday, the Lagos State Government has come up with a comprehensive traffic management strategy to guarantee free traffic flow along the Lekki-Ajah corridor.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying the State Government will enforce strict regulations to avert traffic disruptions

He confirmed that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA has been fortified with state-of-the-art equipment and trained personnel to be strategically deployed to oversee and regulate traffic flow within the affected areas.

Giwa rassured residents and commuters in the Lekki-Ajah area that thorough preparations had been made, urging them to remain calm and confident in the state government’s capabilities.

The statement added, “In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, LASTMA has mobilised advanced tow trucks and emergency response equipment to promptly address anticipated potential traffic disruptions. Medical ambulance services are also on high alert to ensure rapid response in emergency situations.

“As the Dangote Refinery commences operations, the Lagos State Government emphasized the imperative of strict adherence to traffic regulations by tanker operators, particularly during loading and navigation within the Lekki-Ajah axis. The state government will rigorously enforce these regulations to avert traffic disruptions and ensure seamless vehicular movement.

“The Lagos State Government reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ welfare and maintaining orderly traffic during this pivotal period of industrial activity.

“All motoring public, particularly commercial bus operators including mini-bus drivers, are hereby cautioned to comply with traffic laws, refraining from picking up or dropping passengers at undesignated bus stops, avoiding driving against traffic (One-way drive) and observe all road signs including traffic signals, among other regulations.

“Adherence to these regulations will ensure a harmonious and efficient transportation system.”

Similarly, petroleum marketers have expressed excitement over the deployment of trucks by the NNPCL to Dangote Refinery.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Champion Olufemi Adewole, Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) stated that it is a welcome development.

According to him ‘’We are looking forward to it, even though we were not at the meeting on Friday where the information was released. We are confident that this development will help douse the lingering fuel scarcity in the nation”.

