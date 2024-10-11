NNPCL commits to lasting peace, prosperity in N/Delta

UGO AMADI

The NNPC Ltd has reiterated its commitment to work with host communities in the Niger Delta region towards lasting peace and economic prosperity.

Group CEO, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed this during a dialogue session with the Niger Delta communities held in partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-South) Hon. Gift Johnbull, at the Igurubia Square Ultra-Modern Town Hall, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Thursday.

The session is also part of the citizen assembly engagements, which is a side event of the forthcoming Climate of Parties (COP) 29 Conference taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan in November, this year.

Kyari, who was represented at the occasion by the Head Business Services of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Sani Kabo, said the engagement marked an important step in the journey to strengthen unity and promote development in the region through the Third Phase Amnesty Program.

According to the GCEO, the NNPC Ltd is committed to sustained dialogue with traditional, ex-agitators and youth leaders towards addressing local concerns and restoring trust across the nine Niger Delta states.

Kyari said the coming of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has emplaced allocation of 3% of NNPC Ltd’s operational expenditures (OPEX) to community development, a development that will ensure projects reflect the communities’ priorities whilst investing in skills acquisition, community empowerment, and sustainable livelihood initiatives for the benefit of the various communities.

“Our mission is clear. We are committed to fostering lasting peace, creating economic opportunities and transforming the Niger Delta

into a model of unity and progress. NNPC Ltd stands with the Niger Delta as it builds a prosperous future that is driven by mutual respect and collaboration,” Kyari concluded.

…As consortium of energy operators set to commission Nigeria’s largest Jet fuel depot

The Nigerian aviation industry is poised for a significant transformation with the upcoming commissioning of the Joint User Hydrant Installation 2 (JUHI-2), the country’s largest airside jet fuel depot. The facility will officially open on October 17, 2024, at the JUHI-2 Facility located off the Murtala Muhammed International Airport road, Lagos.

According to Mrs. Patience Dappa, the Group Managing Director of Masters Energy and Chairperson of the JUHI-2 Board, the depot will serve as a crucial storage and supply hub for jet fuel, ensuring a steady fuel supply to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), MMA2, MMA1, and nearby airbases.

Mr. Abiola Lawal, MD/CEO of Eterna Plc and Chairman of the JUHI-2 Commissioning Committee, highlighted that the facility will support various aviation operations, including domestic, international, cargo, hajj, business jets, and other scheduled and non-scheduled flights. He emphasized, “This state-of-the-art depot will significantly enhance aviation operations, meeting the fuel demands of a wide range of flight activities.”

The commissioning event will be attended by key stakeholders from the aviation and energy sectors and will be officially presided over by the Hon. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, and the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

JUHI-2 is a joint venture between Eterna Plc, Masters Energy, Techno Oil, Quest Oil, Rahamaniyya, Ibafon Oil, and First Deep Water Limited. The facility spans 46,000 square meters and boasts a storage capacity of 15 million liters of Jet A1 fuel. Its cutting-edge design includes the latest filtration systems, the ability to load four bowsers simultaneously, a jet fuel discharge system with four dedicated trucks, a modern laboratory, and state-of-the-art fire prevention measures.

“The depot’s advanced operational support facilities position it as the best of its kind in Nigeria,” Mr. Lawal added.

JUHI-2’s strategic location will enable efficient fuel distribution and logistics management, ensuring rapid response times and supporting mission planning. The facility is expected to generate employment, boost local economic growth, and contribute to the development of the airport area.