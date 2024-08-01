NNPCL commits  to Increase Oil Production to 2 Million Barrels Daily by Year End – Kyari

Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, has said the firm is working to increase crude oil production to two million barrels per day by the end of 2024.

He stated this during a meeting with Maritime Stakeholders at the Nigerian Navy Headquarters.

He expressed optimism that the target would be met, emphasising that NNPC was fully committed to achieving it.

Kyari who was represented by the Managing Director of Pipeline NNPC, Folorunsho Karim, urged security agencies to continue their efforts against oil theft and pipeline vandalism to help the company meet its target, saying the support of the Navy has been significant in the reduction in oil theft and pipeline vandalism has also decreased significantly.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said Nigeria’s development has faced numerous complex security challenges over the past few decades, including violent agitations, oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and piracy/sea robbery.

Ogalla added that these issues were driven by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, communal clashes, poverty, and unemployment.

He stated that the Navy was working to ensure its operations did not hinder operators but instead supported them in performing their duties and optimally producing.