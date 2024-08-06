NNPCL Assures Support for Dangote Refinery, Others

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has assured of the company’s determination to grow domestic refining capacity, with adequate support for Dangote refinery and others private refineries in-country.

Kyari gave the assurance while delivering industry address at the 2024 Nigeria Annual International Conference & Exhibition (NAICE), Organized By The Society Of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council with the theme “Petroleum Industry Value Chain Optimisation: The Inevitability Of Midstream And Downstream Development.”

According to him “We are making efforts to ensure that the refineries come into operation so that we can improve our domestic supply of petroleum products, as we will support the other projects including the Dangote refinery and other refineries that are coming up. We have a duty to support them. Despite all the issues that you have seen in the media recently, we are ready to support these businesses,” he assured.

He said “Nigeria is the next opportunity country and growth is already coming here.”

Kyari disclosed that there has been significant growth in investment decisions in the upstream and midstream petroleum sector, while several projects are currently in the offing.

He added that some of the contracting partners who have left the country are now coming back to Nigeria after seeing the new opportunities that new business environment offers.

However, the Petroleum ministers assured investors in the Nigerian oil and gas sector of a robust enabling policies that would unlock the huge potentials in the sector