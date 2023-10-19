NNPCL appoints seasoned journalist, Olufemi Soneye, its Chief Corporate Communications Officer

Mr Olufemi Oladapo Soneye has been appointed the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

Soneye, a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America, will lead the Corporate Communications team.

A statement signed by the management of NNPCL said Soneye will also drive the brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholders’ management of the company.

It said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as our Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

“We look forward to his valuable contributions to our company.”

Soneye is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the National Association of Black Journalists, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

The new Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL is also a former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C.