NNPC Retail Sensitizes Over 1,000 Auto Mechanics on CNG Adoption, Oleum Lubricant Range

UGO AMADI

As part of its efforts to accelerate the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more affordable fuel alternative in Nigeria, NNPC Retail Limited (NRL), a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd, has sensitized over 1,000 auto mechanics through a comprehensive awareness initiative.

The sensitization exercise which took place at the National Artisans and Technicians Conference held last week in Lagos, brought together a large audience drawn from auto mechanics and technicians from across the country. The engagement aimed to demystify the process of converting gasoline-powered vehicles to CNG and encourage the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

In addition to promoting the benefits of CNG conversion, NRL also raised awareness about its Oleum, its lubricant range, known for its excellent performance in both gasoline and CNG-powered vehicles.

The landmark initiative also underscores NRL’s commitment to driving the nation’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources while ensuring Nigerian artisans are well-informed about emerging trends in the automotive sector.

The conference featured practical demonstrations on the technicalities of converting vehicles from gasoline to CNG, providing the mechanics with first-hand insights into the process.

Speaking at the engagement session, the Executive Director, Retail Operations & Mobility at NRL, Baba Shettima Kukawa, encouraged the mechanics to seek out the necessary skills for CNG conversion, emphasizing that it is a growing trend that will shape the future of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

“We believe that sensitizing mechanics on the importance of CNG adoption is critical to achieving Nigeria’s long-term energy goals. While this engagement focused on raising awareness, we urge artisans to actively pursue the skills required to contribute to this transformative shift toward cleaner and more affordable fuel options. This initiative represents a crucial step in advancing the nation’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future,” Kukawa stated.

Responding, the Chairmen of the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN) and the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) commended NRL for its proactive approach and called for the expansion of the initiative to include even more mechanics and technicians nationwide.

Both associations highlighted the importance of sustained efforts to further support Nigeria’s move toward cleaner energy solutions.

In support of the local automotive sector, the NRL also provided auto mechanics with coveralls, toolboxes, and generators during the event to enhance their business operations and promote sustainability.

NNPC Retail’s commitment to promoting CNG as an alternative fuel aligns with the broader strategic vision of NNPC Ltd to reduce the environmental impact of Nigeria’s energy consumption while making fuel more affordable for consumers