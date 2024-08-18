NNPC Ltd Speaks on Fuel Supply Situation EnergyLatest News 22 Share The NNPC Ltd regrets the tightness in fuel supply witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT, which is as a result of distribution challenges. This was stated in a release signed by Olufemi Soneye , Chief Corporate Communications Officer , NNPC Ltd The Company further urges motorists to shun panic buying as it is working round the clock with relevant stakeholders to restore normalcy. Continue Reading NNPC Ltd Speaks on Fuel Supply Situation 22 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.