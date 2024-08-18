Champion Newspapers Limited
NNPC Ltd Speaks on Fuel Supply Situation

The NNPC Ltd regrets the tightness in fuel supply witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT, which is as a result of distribution challenges.

 

This was stated in a release signed by Olufemi Soneye , Chief Corporate Communications Officer , NNPC Ltd

 

The Company further urges motorists to shun panic buying as it is working round the clock with relevant stakeholders to restore normalcy.

 

