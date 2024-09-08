NNPC Ltd Signs Pact With China Engineering Corporation For Power Project Funding

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has signed a deal with the China Engineering & Machinery Corporation (CMEC) for the co-funding of the Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant (GIPP) Phase-1 Project.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Beijing, China.

Thr NNPC Ltd.’s Executive Vice President, Gas Power & New Energy, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye and Chairman of CMEC Nigeria, Mr. Zhang Daguang, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Also known as the Abuja IPP, the 350MW GIPP Phase 1 Project is one of the key anchor projects of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project which is in line with Nigeria’s Gas Master Plan infrastructure blueprint.

Upon completion, the GIPP Phase 1 Project is expected to improve power generation, create job opportunities, reduce gas flaring, and engender industrial development.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has signed a deal with the China Engineering & Machinery Corporation (CMEC)

The project which was flagged-off in August last year by President Bola Tinubu has been described as a game-changer in Nigeria’s power sector.

It is a 1,350MW Combined Cycle Power Plant with auxiliaries and Balance of Plant to be situated on 547 hectares of land already acquired at Gwagwalada, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.