NNPC Ltd Releases Estimated Pump Prices of PMS from Dangote Refinery, Based on September 2024 Supply

Energy
40
The NNPC Ltd. has released estimated prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as Petrol (obtained from the Dangote Refinery) in its retail stations across the country.

This was stated in a release signed by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd.

According to him ,the estimated prices are based on negotiated terms between NNPC Ltd. and Dangote Refinery which recognise the current international gasoline prices and the prevailing foreign exchange rate in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

The NNPC Ltd. can confirm that it is paying Dangote Refinery in USD for September 2024 PMS offtake, as Naira transactions will only commence on October 1st, 2024.

We reassure Nigerians that any discount from the Dangote Refinery will be passed on 100% to the general public.

 

