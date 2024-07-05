NNPC Limited Commissions 12 CNG Stations in Lagos and Abuja

. Kyari Says Nigeria’s CNG Journey has Commenced and is Irreversible

NNPCL Plans to build three LNG stations, 100 CNG sites

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has commissioned 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Abuja and Lagos State to provide cheaper and cleaner fuel to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, commissioned the 12 stations on Thursday simultaneously in Abuja and Lagos – eight and four stations respectively.

The Abuja stations are located at the Airport Road, Kubwa, Gaduwa, Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Zone 1, Dei-Dei Junction, Duste-Bwari Road and Gwagwalada.

The NNPC Ltd., under a strategic partnership with NIPCO Gas Ltd. commissioned the stations to offer CNG to a wide range of CNG vehicles including tricycles, cars, buses and heavy transport vehicles.

The Abuja and Lagos stations have a combined dispensing capacity of over six Million Standard Cubic Feet (MMSCF) of CNG daily, serving approximately 15,000 vehicles daily.

These CNG stations, according to NNPC, feature advanced reciprocating and hydraulic booster compressors, ensuring a dispensing pressure of 200 bar of CNG vehicles.

Ekpo, while commissioning the stations said it demonstrated the determination of the Federal Government to drive the CNG project to ensure gas prosperity.

He said the stations would not only provide economic benefits by creating jobs and stimulating local economies, but would contribute significantly to Nigeria’s national goals of reducing emissions and combating climate change.

“Today the stations are being commissioned simultaneously in 12 stations in the country, gas prosperity is in progress.

“I commend the NNPC Ltd. for living up to their mandate to ensure that CNG is available for Nigerians. It is irreversible.

“From the daily production in the country currently we are only using three per cent that goes a long way to tell you that irrespective of the demand, we will meet the target.

“And of course the NNPC Ltd. and other investors are not relenting in making sure that they go into new development of gas,’’ he said.

Malam Mele Kyari Group Chief Executive Officer NNPC Ltd. in an address, said the Abuja station would soon connect to the AKK Gas Pipeline, becoming a mother CNG station.

Kyari added that the stations’ power needed would be met by gas-driven generators, reducing carbon emissions.

He said the CNG would be supplied to stations in Abuja and Lagos via virtual transportation from mother stations in Ajaokuta, Kogi state and Ibafo, Ogun state.

The CNG station on the Airport Road, Abuja includes a 5-bay CNG Vehicle Conversion Workshop, capable of converting five to six vehicles daily.

Under Presidential CNG Initiative, NNPC and NIPCO Gas entered into strategic partnership for expansion of CNG stations across Nigeria and 35 CNG stations are to be constructed.

Speaking with NAN, the Director, Presidential-CNG Initiative, Mr Toyin Subairu said with CNG usage, at N230 per litre, against N680 per litre of fuel a driver would save about N70,000 per week and N2.6 million a year.

Speaking on cost of conversion rate which is about N600, 000, he said the kits to be be given to commercial vehicles currently would be at 50 per cent surcharged to enable them get into it.

He said Nigerians are willing to convert their vehicles to CNG engine judging by the queues they witnessed currently, which had encouraged the opening of more CNG stations across the country.

“Before the station attendants could convert four vehicles daily, now apparently they can do 13 vehicles daily.

“President Bola Tinubu will want a million kits to be given for free and conversion done for free in the country to assist Nigerians,’’ he said .