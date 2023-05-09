NNPC Gas, TGNL Commission Ibefun 150mmscf/d Gas City Gate

NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) and it’s joint venture partner, Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (TGNL) on Tuesday, commissioned the Ibefun 150 million metric standard cubic feet per day Natural gas city gate.

The project is expected to strengthen gas utilitisation and ensure safe delivery of gas to various industrial and commercial users within the state.

According to the Group chief executive officer, NNPC, Mele Kyari, the project will promote and integrate the use of gas domestically and generate power for industries which will eventually lead to economic growth and prosperity for the people, not only in Ogun State but also in Nigeria generally.

Kyari who was represented by the Vice President, Gas and Power, Abdulkabir Ahmed, Kyari, said that inspite of Nigeria’s huge natural gas, they are challenges in utilising it domestically.

“In this regard, it has become imperative for players in the industry to tighten up their belt and ensure that this abandon resources is put to use domestically”

Kyari noted that the natural gas facility will be an additional achievement to the “Decade of Gas” that was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the prosperity of Nigeria.

“NGML and Axxela natural gas distribution relationship stands for 20 years. Today, the partnership has connected over 200 industries to natural gas. This 150 million scfd capacity will create jobs and enhance the current development and propel industrial growth.”

Managing Director, TGNL, Bolaji Osunsanya, the development of the Sagamu gas distribution zone is born out of the need to deliver on medium to long-term expansion strategy.

“It will broaden our outlet portfolio and strengthen our market base in the energy sector. Our partnership with NGML has continued to create opportunities for both parties to leverage our expertise and resources to develop more infrastructure projects to drive economic growth in Nigeria,” he said.

“This project commissioned today will help deepen natural gas utilitisation in Ogun State and its environs.”

Osunsanya said the gas facility will further spur Ogun States for economic growth by enabling industrialisation within the State, promoting investment and supporting the manufacturing sector.

“It is expected to contribute to job creation and growth for medium size enterprises. Our commitment to safety and environmental sustainability is reflected in every aspect of this facility, just to ensure we follow the best global standards,” he said.

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State said the conclusion of the facility marks another milestone in the history of gas penetration and inclusion in Nigeria and Ogun State.

“Today’s commissioning of Ibefun natural gas city gate will support, drive and complement administrations gas mobility projects,” he said