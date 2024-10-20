NNPC-CNL Joint Venture successfully drills the Meji NW-1 Well

UGO AMADI

The NNPC Limited – Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (NNPC-CNL JV) has made a near-field discovery with the successful drilling of the Meji NW-1 well in Petroleum Mining Lease (“PML”) 49 within the shallow offshore area of the Western Niger Delta, which was recently converted to the PIA 2021 terms.

The Well was spud on September 2, 2024, and reached a total depth of 8,983ft measured depth on September 13, 2024. The Well has encountered about 690ft of hydrocarbons within Miocene sands and successfully appraises an extension of the Meji field. Well operations were completed, and the rig left location on October 2, 2024.

This accomplishment is consistent with CNL’s intention to continue developing and growing its Nigerian resources, including the onshore and shallow water areas and supports Chevron’s broader global exploration strategy to find new resources that extend the life of producing assets in existing operating areas and deliver production with shorter development cycle times.

The NNPC-CNL JV will continue to collaborate with the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to support the development of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and the Nigerian economy in general.