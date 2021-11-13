Nnamdi Okonkwo debunks report of EFCC’s arrest over NDDC fraud

COMFORT EKELEME

Nnamdi Okonkwo, the immediate-past chief executive officer of Fidelity Bank Plc and newly appointed group managing director of First Bank Holdings has debunked a report that he has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reports in the online media suggest that Okonkwo was picked up three days ago by the anti-graft agency and “has been providing useful information on his role in the sleaze and monumental fraud to the tune of N1.3 trillion in the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC) during his time as the managing director of Fidelity Bank Plc.”

But in an exclusive chat and video call with The Witness on Friday, the banker, in his reaction, said that he was never invited nor arrested by the EFCC over any NDDC fraud.

“My brother, you can see me in my house, dining with my wife. I just returned from the gym and decided to have some rest. Please, it’s not true, I was not arrested and was never invited by the EFCC over NDDC fraud. Thank you very much for getting in touch,” he said.

Okonkwo, whose appointment as chairman of FBNHoldings takes effect from January 1, 2022, has more than 30 years of unbroken banking career spanning local and international experience.

