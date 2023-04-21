Nnamdi Kanu’s health failing, contracted Tuberclosis in detention: Lawyer

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

One of the lawyers to the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP), Nnamdi Kanu, Bar Aloy Ejimakor has taken to his twitter handle to raise the alarm on the deteriorating health of his client, Kanu, who is currently in the detention of the State Directorate of State Security, DSS.

Revealing this on Monday, Ejimakor said that the detained IPOB Leader contracted tuberculosis after allegedly coming in contact with a tuberculosis patient in the detention and was bleeding through the nose

He wrote: “Today, my associate, Barr. Mandela, met with Onyendu, MNK (Kanu) at the DSS.

“He reports that MNK (Kanu) directed me to make it public that he had an episode of profuse nose bleeding yesterday and that the DSS has transferred a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis to his cell block. This is ominous.

“Except for failed nations, there’s no nation that detains a man after his incarceration has been municipally and internationally declared illegal, with compensation and apology awarded to him.”

Kanu has been in the custody of the DSS since June 2021, after he was arrested in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria.