Nnamdi Kanu remains our leader, we’re united –IPOB

.’Simon Ekpa is double agent’

By Phil Okose Onitsha and Pamela Eboh

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said Tuesday that it has no faction in its movement and that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remained the only leader and founder.

Making this disclosure to newsmen in a press release, the IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, stated that anybody or group claiming to be IPOB Autopilot group, is totally fake and must be ignored.

He stated that, ‘our great leader ,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is fully in support of Igbo youths, market men and women, religious men and women who wish to join the ongoing protest for the gruesome murder of Igbo youths by joint militia of Hope Uzodinma in collaboration with Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We encourage everyone to show solidarity because it might be you tomorrow. We call our people to carry on with the non-violent, peaceful protest in Imo State because this evil government has killed too many people. We cannot remain mute and allow them finish our people in Imo state.

“Hope Uzodinma was on contract with Fulani Terrorist Federal Government to slaughter and depopulate Imo State youths in return for “American wonder” Supreme Court judgement that made him governor.

“IPOB has constantly announced that Simon Ekpa, is not an IPOB member and will never be because he has sold his soul to the devil and has bitten more than he can chew.

Let this facts sink in to all who care to understand that, IPOB is only onebody with presence in over 100 Nations and has only one leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB has an Administrative body called Directorate of States (DOS) ,headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem. In the absence of our Leader, the Head of DOS, takes charge of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in his several live broadcast had consistently informed our people that DOS is incharge of this struggle while he leads.

“ESN is one and under the command of DOS in the absence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Therefore, IPOB leadership (DOS), wishes to reiterate to Biafrans, lovers of freedom and to the media that IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has no factions and will not relent in piloting the movement until our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is out from DSS dungeon.

“Autopiloters are government sponsored group paid to Infiltrate IPOB and create an impression that IPOB has faction. It is on record that the Nigeria Government has in the past sponsored enemies of IPOB to create non existent groups claiming to be genuine IPOB that later fizzled out and IPOB is still matching forward.

“IPOB is already used to this government agents and the latest group they call “Autopilot”. Let them do jamboree with government funds for the moment before they go the way of others.

“We knew it was Hope Uzodinma that paid the so called Autopilot leader, (Room freedom fighter), to declare the laughable, disgraceful and failed sit- at -home last Friday at the peak of the protest to discourage public not to support the peaceful protest going on now in Imo State.

” As a double agent, Simon Ekpa, was paid to issue a jamboree and fallacious sit- at- home, to discourage people from protesting for the murder of 14 innocent youths in Awomama. Autopilot is a government sponsored group that has never given orders to Biafrans before and we would not allow them to do that so long as IPOB exists.

“Even with the protest and outrage against murderous Ebubeagu militia, Hope Uzodinma never shut down the Ebubeagu camp in his house at Omuma Community, where he issues directives on who to kill and who not to be killed in Imo State. Hope Uzodinma must know that power belongs to people.

“If we fail to stop this Hope Uzodimma murderers from eliminating our people, they may replicate their actions in other States. IPOB and ESN stand in solidarity with the youths and people of Imo state to ensure that the evil and murderous Ebubeagu is disbanded by government or they will push the people to an unbearable and unacceptable point that could compel them to take laws into their hands to bring the Ebubeagu murderous activities to an end”, he stated.