Nnamdi Kanu: Deputy Speaker commends S’Court for releasing CTC

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commended the authorities at the Supreme Court of Nigeria for releasing the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its December 15, 2024 judgement on the detention of the leader of Indigenous People’s of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It would be recalled that the Peace In South East Project, an initiative of the Deputy Speaker which canvasses a non-kinetic approach towards resolving the security challenges in the south East region had on Monday joined Kalu’s family and Lawyers to make a plea to the authorities to take action on the matter, especially in the light of the expiration of the 14 days window given by law for signing the document.

Not too long afterward, the authorities heeded the call and made the CTC available.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, Kalu applauded the Supreme Court for obliging the request, saying that the apex judicial body hearkened to the voice of reasoning.

Similarly, Kalu also expressed gratitude to the Army, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies for helping to sustain the peace of the southeast.

The Deputy Speaker also urged the people of the southeast not to lose hope, assuring that efforts were being made to secure Kanu’s release.

He charged the people to continue to maintain the peace of the region, saying that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government is genuinely interested in the development of the south east region.

Kalu also hailed the people for heeding the call of ending the sit at home observed on Mondays, asking them to completely make it a thing of the past as it has not in any measure added to their social wellbeing but rather crippled the economy of the south east.

He said that PISE-P is working together with the federal government and the governors of the 5 eastern states of the zone to ensure that its pillar of Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction will be achieved to properly integrate the people.