Nnamdi Kanu: Abia born Lawmaker Hon. Aguocha holds talks with Buhari as Ex-President extols lawmaker’s humility

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Hon.Obi Aguocha recently visited former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

The purpose of Aguocha’s visit to President Buhari was to seek his intervention and elicit his support for a political dialogue and constructive engagement that could engender a resolution of the salient issues surrounding the continued detention and trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and that could lead to his release on pragmatic national reconciliation considerations.

“For the missteps, utterances, and ill gestures of the past, especially on the part of my constituent and brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I am deeply sorry.” Hon. Aguocha further expressed his belief that a political resolution would not only address the grievances of parties on all sides but promote greater understanding and unity within the country.

In response, former President Buhari welcomed Hon. Obi Aguocha and commended his humility and dedication to serving his people. He assured him that his approach was welcomed and that he would not be opposed to any political solution for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

Recall that Hon. Aguocha recently led a group of fifty (50) House of Representatives legislators across the political and ethnic divides to sign a letter appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to direct the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Lateef Fegbemi, SAN, to invoke section 174(1)(c) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic as amended and section 107 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, in setting the pathway to reaching the desired outcome.

This meeting is part of a broad-based initiative aimed at securing a speedy political resolution of the issues surrounding Nnamdi Kanu’s detention and trial, and securing his subsequent release in the spirit of engendering dialogue and non-contentious approaches to resolving thorny national issues, in the understanding that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is willing, ready and able to embrace the new dynamic in joining hands across the country in building a new Nigeria where peace, equity, justice and prosperity shall reign.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng