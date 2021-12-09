NN Fleet Recapitalization-  Minister of Defence joins C-In-C to induct NN Ships,, Boats.

.Receives President Muhammadu Buhari At Naval Dockyard, Lagos.

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) came under the Parade of the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari to Commission and Induct indigenously constructed new Nigerian Navy Ships at Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The epochal ceremony in the anals of the Nigerian Navy under the watch of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo who was the host featured the ceremonial inspection and unveiling of the names of the Ships by the Special Guest of Honour.

Performing the unveiling ceremony, he was flanked by some members of the National Assembly, Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General of Police among other dignitaries.

The names of the Ships alongside Hydrographic Surveillance platform unveiled include NNS Oji, NNS Lana, NNS Aba, NNS Sokoto, NNS Osun, NNS Ķano, NNS Ikene, Boats and Helicopter as well as Keel laying ceremony of SOB IV & V performed by President Buhari.

In his remarks, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who had laid the keel for the construction of the SOB III on 17th May 2016 described its completion as promised made and fulfilled by his administration.

He said the laudable and commendable feets attained by the Nigerian Navy is in line with the Federal Government’s policy direction to grow the initiative for the local Content technological development.

The President also said that it is gratifying to know that Government’s commitment to recapitalise the fleets of the Nigerian Navy for improved capabilities to obliterate criminalities in the maritime domains is evidently yielding the expected fruitful and successful results.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria therefore pledged continued robust support to the leadership of the Nigerian Navy in its strives and strides to deliver on the enforcement of anti -piracy laws as well as its policing duty to neutralise the freedom of action by pirates.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Zubair Gambo said the induction of the Ships and boats into the fleets of the service will be a catalyst to further decimate the criminal elements and demystify their condemnable activities in the nation’s territorial waters and by extension the Gulf of Guinea.

Vice Admiral Gambo sought for sustainable Regional Cooperation in anti – piracy war and reaffirmed loyalty to the C-IN-C, the Nigerian State and the good people of Nigeria in the onward together spirit and efforts in raising the bar of trinity roles for a more secured maritime environment.

The Chief of Naval Staff who had earlier read the commissioning warrant to Commanding Officers of the newly inducted Ships later led the Special Guest of Honour on tour of Dockyard facilities to climax the ceremony