NMDPRA to Energy stakeholders: Make investment in gas priority for a  robust  sector

BLESSING TAIWO

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has enjoined all critical energy stakeholders to make investment in gas a priority in order to develop a robust gas sector.

This is as it decried that the nation recorded about 2.5 billion cubic feet of flared gas daily.

According to NMDPRA, the wasted resource could generate enough electricity for the nation’s energy and power needs.

“Energy security is crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth. Despite having a huge gas utilisation deficit, we still flare about 2.5 billion cubic feet of gas daily. This wasted resource could generate enough electricity for our energy/power needs.

Speaking at the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) annual conference 2024 in Lagos, the Authority Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, noted that there is a huge gas utilisation deficit in Nigeria.

Represented by NMDPRA Deputy Director, Public Affairs, George Ene-Ita, at the event, Faruk called for significant funding to expand and modernize the gas infrastructure.

“The Decade of Gas initiative seeks to end this waste, ensuring that by 2030, gas contributes significantly to our energy mix, adding up to 5,000 MW to the national grid and reducing our reliance on imported fuels.

“As we invest in gas infrastructure, we must also ensure we diversify our energy sources and reduce dependency on any single fuel. It is important to note that the number of LPG refilling plants in the country is less than 3000 while the CNG compression station is less than 50 for a country of 200million citizens.

“We must develop a robust gas sector not only to secure our domestic energy needs but also position ourselves as a reliable energy supplier for neighboring countries, thereby enhancing regional energy security and fostering economic collaboration,” he stated.