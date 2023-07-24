Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NMDPRA Introduces Four Fresh Regulations to Tackle Decommissioning for the Downstream Sector

Energy
By Editor
14
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has introduced four additional regulations in-line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA).

These regulations aim to address environmental and safety concerns in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

The specific regulations introduced are as the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulation 2023; the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety Regulation 2023; Midstream and Downstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulation 2023 and the Midstream and Downstream Environmental Remediation Fund Regulation 2023:

The Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulation 2023 is designed to ensure that environmental standards and practices are upheld across midstream and downstream petroleum operations while the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety Regulation 2023 prioritises safety measures and procedures in the midstream and downstream sector.

Similarly, the Midstream and Downstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulation 2023 outlines the requirements and procedures for the decommissioning and abandonment of petroleum facilities in the midstream and downstream sector while the Midstream and Downstream Environmental Remediation Fund Regulation 2023 sets out the establishment and financial contribution of the Fund for Midstream and Downstream Operations.

The fund aims to provide resources for the cleanup, rehabilitation or management of negative environmental impact from petroleum operations nationwide.

The NMDPRA said in a statement on Sunday that these regulations will enhance value, create an enabling environment and deepen activities in the midstream and downstream sector for the benefit of Nigerians.

The Authority urged Market Operators are hereby advised to adhere strictly to these regulations.

Continue Reading
Editor 12962 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

EEDC notifies customers of planned prepaid meter upgrade

Ongoing Reforms To Shoot Up Nigeria’s Oil And Gas…

Subsidy removal: Hold govt accountable, IPMAN boss urges…

MicCom to Partner OGTAN towards Encouraging Local Content…

1 of 350