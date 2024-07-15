NMCGVS to hold World Drowning Prevention Day July 25

Nigeria Marine Coastguard Volunteer Service (NMCGVS) will hold the World Drowning Prevention Day on 25th July 25, 2024 at 29 Marine Road Apapa Lagos Mission to Seafarers Centre at 11am.

NMCGVS is a dedicated seaborne para-military humanitarian organization which is set up to support prevention of drowning and being first responders to help at rescue across the nation.

NMCGVS personnel undergo an intensive six-month professional training program in collaboration with the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Their training includes regimented seaborne rescue swimming designed to prepare them for national assignments to prevent and respond to drowning incidents.

This year’s event, which is a global celebration, according to NMCGVS Chief, Captain Isaac O Adamolekun, is to create awareness on the need for safety measures and procedures vital for life preservation and especially since this is the peak of the rainy season in Nigeria.

Capt. Adamolekun said the event continued to focus on raising awareness on drowning as a public health issue, reminding people that anyone can drown, but no one should.

He further said: “The human, social and economic toll of these losses is intolerably high, and entirely preventable”.

According to him, a deliberate and essential knowledge that needs to be imparted especially in homes, schools and offices include safety measures in areas where people are exposed to water like swimming areas, natural water bodies and even flooding .

