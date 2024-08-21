NLNG debunks allegation of neglecting Rivers host community

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited has refuted allegations that its Train 7 Project Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Contractors have neglected Bonny Island, its host community.

An online media platform recently accused the company of not involving the people of Bonny in its Corporate Social Responsibility benefits.

However, in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, described the report as false.

Horsfall stated that two major CSR projects, the Shell Gate-Coal Beach Road and the Bonny Vehicular Terminal, have been earmarked and agreed upon by all relevant stakeholders for Bonny.

The statement, which declared the report as “false and baseless,” reads, “NLNG is unwavering in its commitment to providing social investment and Nigerian Content benefits to its host community, Bonny, and Rivers State.

“Two major CSR projects, the Shell Gate-Coal Beach Road and the Bonny Vehicular Terminal (BVT), have been earmarked and agreed upon by all relevant stakeholders.

“The Shell Gate-Coal Beach Road project has already achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), setting the stage for the EPC contracting phase.

“Similarly, the BVT project is progressing on schedule, with key processes initiated and several pre-construction activities completed. Both projects are scheduled for completion in 2027.