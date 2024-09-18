NLNG commits to reducing emissions, promote sustainable energy

Ugo Amadi, Houston Texas

Nigeria LNG Limited has reiterated its commitment to climate action, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to reduce emissions and promote sustainable energy development.

The Deputy Managing Director of Nigeria LNG, Olakunle Osobu made this known while speaking at a panel session on ‘Stimulating early-stage investment into climate technologies to meet net zero goals’, at Gastech Climatetech & AI strategic and Technical Agenda held at George R Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas, USA.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Transforming Energy Through Vision, Innovation, and Action.’

Speaking under Audience insight to explore investment solutions needed for start ups to reach commercial viability and maturity, Osobu joined other stakeholders to call on governments to provide financial guarantees for climate tech investments.

Also, government initiatives should offer tax credits or deductions for climate tech investments, provide early-stage funding for climate tech startups, streamline regulations, provide clear policies, and standards.

According to him, like in Norway, the government that makes the technology work. Government must take the lead in creating enabling environment that will make venture capital funds to focus on climate tech investments.

He stressed the need to establish carbon markets to incentivize emissions reduction.

Highlighting what NLNG is doing so far , he noted that NLNG potentials are great. ‘’we are looking at Carbon capture and storages.

He said NLNG was looking at the prospect of biofuel. NLNG is also committed to addressing climate change challenges through the implementation of its Green House Gas (GHG) and Energy Management Plan.

He expressed that NLNG takes Climate Change seriously and various actions have been proposed and taken to mitigate the impact of its operations on the environment. Stressing that the company continues to assess possible impact as well as mitigation actions needed for its port and facilities.

He noted that Nigeria LNG is a significant player in global energy industry, contributing to Nigeria’s energy transition and global efforts which include Cleaner fossil fuel, efficient LNG production process, minimizing energy consumption and emissions. Carbon Capture and Storage, exploring solar power for electricity generation and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction, targeting 20% reduction by 2030.

Other members of the panel include: Patricia Melcher , Co-founder and MD EIV Capital, Bruece Niven, Head Strategic venturing Aramco Ventures, Marc Guilbert Managing Partner BX Ventures, Bobby Tudor ,CEO and founder Artemis Energy Partners, and Moderator , Timmeko Moore Love , Gm & SVP Greentown Labs