NLNG Clarifies Media Reports on NASS Meeting on Train 7 Project

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has noted recent media reports regarding a meeting by the Senate and House of Representatives’ Joint Committee on Gas, which examined contracts for the Company’s Train 7 project. These reports suggested that a company representative, Mr. Godson Dienye, made remarks concerning the alleged non-disclosure of project contract details.

NLNG wishes to clarify that statements attributed to Mr. Dienye are false and misleading. Mr. Godson Dienye attended the proceeding, but he was not questioned and did not make a statement during the session.

NLNG values its relationship with the National Assembly and consistently operates in compliance with Nigerian laws, including in matters related to the Train 7 project.

As a responsible corporate citizen, NLNG is committed to Nigeria’s development through its contributions to the national revenue, local capacity building, and sustainable development, aligned with its vision of being “a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria.”

NLNG is cooperating and continuously engages with the joint committee to ensure a shared understanding among all stakeholders, aimed at resolving the issues under consideration.