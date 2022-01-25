NLNG begins hospital support programme, signs MoU with six teaching hospitals

Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited today signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with six Nigerian teaching hospitals nationwide, flagging off the implementation of its multi-billion-naira Hospital Support Programme (NLNG HSP).

The six hospitals were selected as part of the first phase of the NLNG HSP. The NLNG HSP targets 12 hospitals from the six geographical zones in the country.

The teaching hospitals in Phase 1 include Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos; University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada; Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) Kano; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin; University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar; and Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Yenagoa. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NLNG, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, signed the MoUs on behalf of the Company with the hospitals.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health; Deputy Managing Director, NLNG, Engr. Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, members of NLNG’s Extended Management Team and officials of health agencies in the country witnessed the signing of the MoU at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Dr. Mshelbila said the Hospital Support Programme was the Company’s response to the pressure on the medical sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. He stated that NLNG and its partners in the project would significantly impact the healthcare system in the country by improving the fitness status of the beneficiary medical facilities.

The NLNG Hospital Support Programme (HSP) is the second part of NLNG’s national Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The first part was the University Support Programme (USP) for construction/rehabilitation of modern engineering laboratories, equipped with cutting-edge equipment in six universities, namely the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, University of Port-Harcourt, University of Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and University of Nigeria, Nsukka. The USP project has since been completed.

The HSP is the latest addition to several significant CSR projects the Company is implementing. Over the weekend, NLNG signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) to support a strong healthcare system in Rivers State.

NLNG is an incorporated Joint Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4%).