NLC’s alleged N100m palliative strange, ludicrous, unthinkable — Senate

By Adekunle Adesuji

The Senate, on Thursday reacted to the allegation of a purported allocation of N100 million to its members made by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), decribing it as strange, ludicrous and unthinkable.

Senate in a statement signed by its spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, wondered could NLC gain from lies and falsehood against the National Assembly? This is strange to us, very ludicrous and unthinkable.

“There is no 100m for a legislator anywhere. From which budget is this coming from? How, where and when? This is another satanic ploy of a miserable gang of media and political dark angels, to bring the Nigerian parliament into disrepute and pitch the legislators against the Nigerian public.”

“We believe that the public is aware that popular democracy is an anathema to some unpatriotic political mercenaries, hence their systemic blackmail of the parliament, which undoubtedly is the soul democracy and sovereignty.

“We urge the public and especially, the Nigerian workers, to disregard these unscrupulous pontiffs. The legislators, who are chosen among the masses of the people, shall certainly be with the people and eternally for the people.

“The National Assembly shall not hesitate, henceforth to take constitutional and legal actions against these irreverent merchants of rumours and ill wills against Legislators. The National Assembly should not be taken as a political scapegoat.

“We don’t expect anything less from the NLC leadership, we only opined that they would place national interest above partisan nihilistic outbursts. If the Congress wishes to serve as the conscience of Nigerian workers, it must purge itself of catalytic political voyages that can truncate our democracy.

” We believe that Nigerians see this new unscrupulous advocacy as a comedy to entertain only the unsuspecting,” the statement stressed.