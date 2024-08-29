NLC, TUC, others to speak at LAWAN workshop

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his Trade Union Congress of Nigeria ,(TUC),counterpart ,Comrade Festus Osifo are expected to speak at the forthcoming 2024 Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) workshop in Lagos.

The event, slated for 5th of September at Radisson Blu, Ikeja will have the Human Resources Director of Cadbury, Dr Wole Odubayo delivering the keynote speech, while other other guest speakers include Director General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, Mr Wale-Smatt Oyerinde; Director General of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi and Chief Executive of Edge Forth, Mr Sherif Adekoya.

They will be speaking on the theme: “Challenges of Nigeria’s Economic Downturn: Survival Option For Workers”

Other guests expected at the event include Honorable Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Director General of PENCOM, Omolola Oloworaran; Director General of NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye; Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies MINILS , Comrade Issa Aremu; CEO of Centre For the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) , Mr Muda Yusuf among others.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of LAWAN, Comrade Toba Agboola, the workshop is expected to

address core issues in the economy as it bothers on the workers’ welfare.

“This year’s workshop will give room for interactions with relevant agencies, companies, unions, and stakeholders on the best ways the association can collaborate towards having a robust economy.

“Expectedly, the workshop will address core issues in the economy as it bothers on the workers’ welfare.

‘It promises to be exciting as attendees will gain valuable insights, network with peers, and engage in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of labor and employment in Nigeria,” he said.

LAWAN is the umbrella association, comprising members of the fourth estate of the realm in the print and electronic media organizations covering the labour sector.

The association organises capacity building workshop annually for its members on how to best deliver on its core responsibilityi as journalists.

Also, recognition of Excellence will be given to some stakeholders at the workshop.