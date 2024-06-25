NLC to Kogi govt: Clear your position before finance ministry on non payment of salaries

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has challenged the Kogi state government led by Governor Usman Ododo to clear position with the ministry of finance on the issue of non payment of salaries by the immediate past administration as disclosed by the ministry.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero who gave the charge when the officials of Kogi State government led by the Special Adviser to the kogi state governor on Labour Matters paid a courtesy visit on the leadership of the congress in Abuja yesterday, said the existing report from the finance ministry put Kogi state on the list of states that owed workers several months of salaries, stating that if the new administration of the state has changed the narratives and has started paying salaries promptly, it was necessary to clear position with the ministry.

He however commended the reported new development in the state, urging the government to always prioritise the plight of workers in the state, assuring that the congress will partner with the state on issues of workers welfare..

Earlier, the Special adviser to the governor of Kogi State on Labour Matters, Onuh Edoka said the government of the state has placed the issue of workers welfare at the front burner, maintaining that salaries are paid as at when due.

According to him, “my major reason for this visit is to inform you that the history of frosty industrial relations where we all demarketed the State has gone, although as a government of continuity and consolidation, we are out in one spirit to market our dear State (Kogi) and the present administration is determined to build a cordial relationship with workers and pensioners in the State and at National level.

“To put the record straight, it is important to note that Kogi state is one of the States that is currently paying the Thirty thousand new (N30,000) minimum wage. This is a struggle | and others personally fronted.

“Therefore as one of you, a Labour Leader myself, I am here with some of the appointees from the labour extraction to sue for a closer industrial working relationship between Kogi State, the Leadership of NLC and TUC at both the National, State and Local Government levels.

“We believe this will boost the needed understanding and consequently, fastrack development for the benefit of all. | also want to assure you that under my watch and the friendly disposition of our amiable workers friendly Governor, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, the rights and interest of Workers will be adequately protected and promoted”.