NLC to embark on nationwide strike over naira scarcity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed public sector workers in the country to embark on strike beginning from Wednesday next week.

Joe Ajaero, NLC president, gave the directive at an ongoing media briefing at Labour House in Abuja on Wednesday.

He also directed that affiliate unions constituting the Nigeria Labour Congress should also be on standby for picketing exercise across all branches of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nationwide.

He said the directive became imperative following the expiration of a one-week ultimatum given to the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.

