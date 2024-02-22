Champion Newspapers Limited
NLC to DSS, our protest is a peaceful one, against unpardonable cost of living 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that its planned protest is not intended to caused violence of any kind but to register its worry over the high cost of living in the country.
It said history Will not forgive it if it watches the masses suffering and facing alot of challenges in the country.
The President of the congress, Joe Ajaero, in a press statement he personally signed yesterday, said the labour union is known for peaceful protest.
“We are concerned by  the unsolicited advice of the Department of State Security  to shelve our  planned protest against the unprecedented high cost of living in spite of the indescribable suffering in the land, spiralling inflation, deepening poverty and the Naira at an exchange rate of N1,900 to the US Dollar.
“According to the Service, the planned protest should be shelved “in the interest of peace and public order”, pre-supposing that the action is intended to be violent and disruptive even when we have a history of peaceful protests.
“More worrying is the new role the Service has assigned to itself, the chief spokes person of the government.  According to the Service, “It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should  be given a benefit of the doubt, So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties”.
“We are equally worried that although the “Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence”, and yet have not executed the arrest of these elements.
“We are equally intrigued by the innuendos of the Service, their philosophy of “peace” and wild allegations and we want to reassure them that no one loves this country more than us and on our honour, we would never do anything that will compeomisè its sovereignty or security.
“Having said this, we would not have ourselves blackmailed or lied against by the Service. Our protest is a peaceful one against the unpardonable cost of living of which the unserviced personnel  of the  Service  are also victims. We cannot fold our hands and pretend all is well. That will be a grievous conspiracy that  history will not forgive”.
