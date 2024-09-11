NLC to conduct medical check on Ajaero over detention

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would conduct a

comprehensive medical check on its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero to ensure that his health has not been compromised as a result of the illegal and unjust treatment meted out to him.

It also demanded the reversal of petroleum pump price and the release of those arrested and detained for participation in the recent #Endbadgovernance protest in the country.

The Congress, in a statement signed by its Deputy President, Adewale Adeyanju, said the health of the workers’president is paramount to it and needed to be checked properly having passed through the illegal arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The statement prayed that nothing terrible happened to Ajaero during his detention, while commending the support of Nigerians during the arrest of the congress president.

It reads: “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) extends its heartfelt gratitude to all Nigerians, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), our esteemed affiliates, and the international community for the unwavering support and massive solidarity shown during the unlawful arrest and detention of our President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, by the Nigerian

State.

“This overwhelming display of unity in defense of justice and workers’ rights reinforces the strength of collective action and underscores the unbreakable bond between the Nigerian people and the labor movement.

“We are pleased to inform the public that Comrade Joe Ajaero was released late last night, at approximately 11:00 PM, following intense pressure mounted by the NLC and in compliance with the demands issued by the National Administrative Council

(NAC) of the NLC. NAC had given the government a firm ultimatum, with a deadline of 12 midnight, to release Comrade Ajaero, whose detention was a clear violation of

our rights and an affront to the principles of democracy.

“While we celebrate his release, the NLC remains vigilant. We will conduct a comprehensive medical check on Comrade Ajaero to ensure that his health has not been compromised as a result of the illegal and unjust treatment meted out to him.

“The well-being of our President is paramount, and we will not rest until we are assured that his health is intact.

“The arrest and detention of Comrade Ajaero at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International

Airport in Abuja, while he was en-route to represent Nigerian workers at the Trade

Union Congress (TUC) of Britain, is a stark reminder of the lengths to which the

Nigerian State will go to silence the voice of labor and crush dissent”.

The NLC unequivocally condemned the reckless abuse of power and reaffirms its

commitment to standing firm against all forms of oppression, intimidation, and lawlessness.

The statement said the attack on the NLC and its leadership is not just an attack on one individual, but an assault on the fundamental rights of all Nigerian workers and citizens.

According to the statement, “The government’s actions are a threat to our freedom of movement, expression, and the

right to organize and protest. We caution the Nigerian Government against further

provocative actions aimed at undermining the labor movement and stifling legitimate demands, such as the implementation of the new National Minimum

Wage.

“We once again, demand the release of all citizens languishing in jails across the country for their participation in the #EndBadGovernance protest around the

country; stoppage of the massive clampdown on popular voices that espouse dissenting opinions; cessation of the muzzling of various fundamental freedoms

currently going on in the country; the reversal of the hikes in the price of Petrol (PMS) and Electricity tariffs and, the immediate implementation of the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

“The NLC will not waver in its duty to defend the rights of workers, and we remain prepared to take all necessary actions to protect these rights and restore justice.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC which was proposed for today has therefore been suspended to assess the situation and determine the next steps in our collective struggle.

“We call on all Nigerians, our affiliates, and the international community to remain steadfast and vigilant as we continue this struggle.

“The NLC is committed to ensuring that justice prevails and that the rights of workers and citizens are respected.

“Together, we will overcome these challenges and secure a better future for all”.