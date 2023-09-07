NLC strike: Parts of South East in darkness -EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has explained that the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced in parts of its network is due to the strike action embarked on by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which resulted to the shutdown of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Stations feeding its Injection Substations.

The Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh who made this known in Enugu today confirmed the affected TCN Stations as, New Haven, Ohiya, and Egbu Transmission Stations.

According to him, the development affected supply to customers of EEDC under Ogui, Abakpa, Umuahia, Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts, feeding from the affected TCN Stations.

“We shall continue to monitor events and provide timely updates as it affects our operations and service to our customers”.

“We are mindful of the inconveniences this situation has caused our esteemed customers and plead for their understanding”.