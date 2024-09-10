NLC President, Ajaero released from DSS custody on bail

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been released from custody on bail.

The development was confirmed by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress party, Omoyele Sowore in a post on social media platform X.

Newsmediang reported that Ajaero was arrested on Monday morning by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en-route to the United Kingdom to attend a conference on workers’ rights and social justice.

Reacting to the arrest, the NLC gave the Federal Government an ultimatum to release Ajaero unconditionally by Monday midnight or face severe consequences.

The NLC in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting on Monday described Ajaero’s arrest and detention as “brazen and illegal”.

The communique said, “The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) convened an emergency meeting today to address the alarming and unlawful arrest and detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, by agents of the Nigerian Government. Comrade Ajaero was arrested and detained at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en-route to the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to attend and address the Congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain, representing Nigerian workers in critical discussions on workers’ rights and social justice.

“After extensive deliberation, the NAC resolved as follows: The Council unequivocally condemns the brazen and illegal detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian State without any legal warrant or justification. The NLC notes with grave concern that Comrade Ajaero was lawfully discharging his duties to represent Nigerian workers and had not committed any offense warranting such action. His detention is an affront to the rights of workers and the democratic principles of freedom of movement and expression.

“The NLC demands the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero before 12 midnight today. The Council reiterates that Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive or a criminal, and his detention is an act of intimidation aimed at silencing dissent and stifling the labour movement’s voice in Nigeria.

