NLC holds protest over Hardship and cost of living in Bayelsa

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Bayelsa State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has joined their counterparts across the country to stage a peaceful protest against the anti-people policies of the federal government.

The protesters carrying placards with an inscriptions such as “Nigerians are suffering, stop the hardship now, FG bring back our lost glory, FG save the Naira and stop the high cost of living” among others, started at the Sanitation office and terminated at Government house Gate.

Addressing journalists, State Chairman of NLC, Comrade, Simon Barnabas, who presented a copy of the protest letter to Governor Douye Diri, said the peaceful protest was in solidarity with the national leadership to present a letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the governor.

Comrade Barnabas, decried the untold hardship faced by Nigerians occasioned by the subsidy removal, said government ought to have put measures in place to assuage the sufferings of the people before the subsidy removal.

The State NLC chairman, said the expectation was that Labour would have been consulted and brought onboard before the removal of the subsidy.

He called on Federal Government to implement people centered agreements reached with Organized Labour

While appealing to those on authority to urgently change the trajectory, Comrade Barnabas suggested for an adoption of interim measures to assuage the pains of Nigerians.

He particularly appealed to Governor Diri to come up with policy that will give succor to the people of the State.

Receiving the letter, Governor Diri, who empathized with labour union over the untold hardship, noted that some of their demands were beyond state government to address.

The State chief executive, described protest as tools adopted by civilized people to bring their demand to the government, lauded the protesters for their peaceful disposition as well as the security agencies for creating the enabling environment.

The Governor, who pledged to look into some of their demands, promise to convey their demands to president Bola Tinubu, saying most of their demands are in the exclusive list, preserved for the federal government.

He advocated for restoration of the value of the currency, as way of ending the untold hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

While urging Bayelsans to explore other areas to augment their salaries, Governor Diri promised to liaise with head of service and the leadership of NLC to reduce work days for civil servants.