NLC flays violence,late arrival of voting materials in some polling units

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

As Nigerians went to the Polls yesterday to elect a new President and members of the National Assembly, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has said that it is far from being convinced that this election cycle will be better than previous ones,given the huge lessons learnt from past elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC,

The Congress said in a statement signed by its President,Comrade Joe Ajaero and obtained by Daily Champion that reports reaching it thus far from around the country was contrary to the high hopes which it had earlier had for yesterday’s exercise.

“The experiences of yesterday ought to have prepared INEC to conduct a better election this year.We had hoped that voting materials would reach their destinations on time so that the various time frames would be strictly adhered to prevent the disenfranchisement of potential voters.Reports reaching us paints a rather frightening picture that in many areas around the country,as late as 12 Noon,voting materials were yet to get to the Polling Units.

“We are worried of the Reports of manifest incidences of violence in some Polling Units and areas where activities of thugs Iare pronounced even in the presence of security agencies.INEC ought to ensure that voters perform their rights in secrecy to avoid exposing.them to the violence that has been reported”,it added.

The Congress stressed that the sanctity of the ballot must be protected, pointing out that this would not be the case if the Police and INEC officials fail to perform their duties to Nigerians.

It argued that Guidelines for voting must be followed to protect the rights voters at the Polling Unit guaranteeing that their choices remain private, stressing that this builds confidence and ensures large turnout in the election.

“INEC must deal with the voter suppresion and ballot box snatching that is going on in some parts of the country.If voters are beaten at the Polling Units,the signal to other voters is to stay at home and not vote.This disenfranchises and is undemocratic thus unacceptable.

“It is important that INEC understands that this election is also a referendum on its capacity to conduct free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.It should not therefore fail itself and Nigerians again but prove wrong those who have come to believe that it would be difficult for INEC to raise the bar in election conducts in Nigeria.

” To this end,the NLC will hold INEC directly responsible for all the anomalies associated with the election.All eligible voters must be given the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights to vote for the candidates of their choice.Anything short of this will be unacceptable to Nigerian workers,”it further added.