NLC commends FG over salary rise to public servants

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended the federal government over the salary award decision, but said the action was as a result of the policy of government that affected workers in the past two years.

The congress also warned the state governors to desist from interfering with the affairs of the states chapters of the union.

NLC in a statement at the end of its National Administrative Council (NAC) in Abuja further said it would take action against officers who were working with state governors to defy the order of NAC and Central Working Committee on the delegate conference.

The statement signed by the president, Joe Ajaero and the general secretary, Emma Ugbuaja, reads”The National Administrative Council (NAC) after an exhaustive deliberation on some national issues and matters of great concerns to Nigerian workers, the NLC and the practice of Industrial relations in the Country resolves to as follows:

“Strongly condemn in unmistakable terms once again the

meddlesome actions of some state Governors in the internal affairs of Congress especially during the last State Delegates Conference of the NLC in all the States of the Federation.

“Warn all the State Councils of the Congress currently granting phoney endorsements and awards to Politicians and individuals to

desist forthwith to avoid disciplinary actions

“Take immediate disciplinary action against all officers who are currently working with some state Governors to flagrantly defy the

orders of the National Administrative Council (NAC) and the Central Working Committee (CWC) as it concerns the outcome of the State

Delegates Conference

“Warn all state Council officers of the Congress who are in the habit of colluding with Governors to cover their various atrocities against workers in their states to stop immediately or face severe sanctions. It is either they chose to serve workers and remain in office or become conduits for fleecing workers and leave. The Choice is clear and its theirs.

“Direct all aggrieved parties in the last State Delegates Conference to avail themselves of the statutory Conference Appeal Committee in place at the headquarters for the purposes of redress where necessary.