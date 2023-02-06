NLC Chides Gov. EL-Rufai over comments on National industrial Court.

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The leadership of Nigeria labour congress (NLC) has expressed dismay over the disparaging comments by the kadura state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai about the Nation’s judiciary.

NLC President, comrade Ayuba wabba who made the position of the congress know in a statement, weekend in Lagos said the scarthing comments on a National TV platform which was crued recently are not only irresponsible, unbecoming, and dangerous because they are capable of undermining our public insitutions, but they also represent the height of flippant commentary

Recall that Gov. El-Rufai had described the Nigerian judicial system as a “pathetic system” that sides more with the crooks than the innocents. He noted in the TV interview that the government of kaduna state had not been able to convict people that courts were making it difficult to convict people adding the biggest He stated that one of the biggest mistakes Nigeria made was setting up the National Industrial court, citing instances where the court freed people accused of corruption.