NLC begins mass protest Nov 1 in Imo over violation, abuse of workers’ rights

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to paralise the activities in Imo state with its planned protest, beginning 1st November, 2023 over what it described as the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.

NLC alleged that despite the repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state.

The congress said as a result of the development. It is left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023 to demonstrate the outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, at a Press briefing over the issue in Abuja yesterday said, “Unfortunately, the government has relied on its powers to deploy the fierce and coercive forces of the state against trade unions and their leadership to continue on this line of action.

“It has allowed itself to be misled in its belief that the continued use of threats and intimidations would perpetually dissuade Nigerian workers from taking their destinies in their own hands.

“It is on this note that we want o warn the government of Imo state that we would hold the Governor accountable if anything happens to any worker or trade union leader in the course of this lawful protests.

“All the threats we have received of violence against our persons are noted but we will not be deterred. On the 1 day of November, we begin this march to save workers of Imo state from the grievous harm the government has subjected them to these past years”.

Other infractions alleged to have been committed by the Imo State Government, includes refusal to Implement Previous Agreements: “The Government has repeatedly reneged on agreements, most notably the accord reached on January 9th, 2021, between the Government and Organised Labour,”. Others were “outstanding Salary Arrears: Shockingly, some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the unfounded label of ‘ghost workers’.

“Unjust Declaration of Workers as Ghost Workers: Approximately 11,000 hardworking individuals have been unjustly branded as ghost workers, their salaries diverted even while they diligently carried out their duties.

“Vandalisation of NLC State Secretariat: The wanton destruction of the NLC State Secretariat is a blatant attack on the rights of workers and a violation of the sanctity of their representative body.

“Implementation of Discriminatory Pay: The introduction of discriminatory pay practices and the imposition of apartheid-like policies in determining monthly payments is an affront to fair labor practices.

The issues also include, “Unsettled Gratuity Arrears: The Government has failed to address the 8-year backlog of gratuity owed to retirees, showing a grave disregard for the rights of those who have dedicated their careers in service.

“Non-compliance with National Minimum Wage: The Government has persistently shirked its duty to properly implement the N30,000 National Minimum Wage, a critical safeguard for the economic well-being of workers.

“Intimidation and Harassment of Trade Union Leaders: The Government’s witch hunt against trade union leaders through various guises constitutes an alarming assault on the right to represent and advocate for the rights of workers.

“Use of Violence and Thuggery: The continued deployment of thugs and violence against workers and their leaders is an unacceptable practice that undermines the democratic rights of workers.

“Misappropriation of Union Dues: The impoundment and illegal diversion of union dues, funds rightfully belonging to the unions, is a gross violation of the rights of workers to manage their collective resources.

They were also “Declaration of Pensioners as Ghosts: Approximately 10,000 pensioners have been wrongly labeled as ghost resulting in over 22 months of unpaid pensions, tragically leading to the loss of lives.

“Systematic Harassment and Intimidation of Workforce: The entire workforce is constantly subjected to threats of violence and sack, creating an environment of fear and uncertainty.

“Resistance to Social Dialogue and Collective Bargaining: The Government’s persistent resistance to the use of the instruments of social dialogue and collective bargaining is an affront to the principles of fair labor practices”,.

“Interference with Workers’ Democratic Processes: The violent interference and disruption of the Imo State Delegates’ Conference demonstrates a blatant attempt to impose favored candidates on the workers, undermining their democratic rights”,.

The Congress called on all stakeholders, including civil society organizations, to stand in solidarity with the workers of Imo State in the face of the egregious violations.

It further implored the Imo State Government to honor its obligations and recommit to respecting the rights and privileges of workers.

“As long as it refuses, we will continue in this course of action until we see the desired change.

“We are ready for industrial peace in the state but the choice is entirely in the hands of the Government of Imo state”.