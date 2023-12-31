Nkemkanma Kama stages Talent Hunt for youths of Ohanivo Constituency Ebonyi State

….doles out millions for winners

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The Member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives Hon Kama Nkemkanma Kama, has tasked Nigerian youths to dedicate themselves towards promoting their inborn talents as a way of creating wealth for themselves.

Hon Kama reiterated that such initiative will reduce the temptation of engaging in societal vices and crimes.

The lawmaker gave the charge in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area, during a talent hunt he hosted in his constituency.

The event, which was organised by the lawmaker, featured over 100 talents from the constituency who competed for the grand prizes of millions on offer.

The lawmaker also organized his annual Christmas Charol musical concert for choirs in the constituency with 14 different choirs participating.

At the end, St. Peter’s Catholic Choir Ishiagu took first position winning the grand prize of N2.5 million and a set of Yamaha musical druns.

The Second Position went to Voice of St. Cecilia Choir Onicha who received a prize of N1.5 million and a set of Yamaha keyboard.

In a similar vein, the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star Choir Ohaozara, emerged tthird and received N1million for their effort while other participating choirs received consolation prizes of N100,000 each.

Explaining why he organised the events, the Lawmaker revealed that his vision was about appreciating God and keeping his vow for winning the election.

He noted that millions of Nigerian youths were endowed with talents that are wasting away hence the need to organise such events to discover and harness such talents.

Hon Kama, lauded all the participating choirs for giving the constituents in attendance a thrilling performance that lasted till the early hours of the morning.

He also thanked the guest Ministers and other visiting choirs for their outstanding performances.

Hon Kama commended the good people of the constituency for turning out in their numbers to praise and dance to the Lord in thanksgiving.

He said the events will be concluded on January 4 with the Ohanivo Unity Carnival , the first of its kind in the area.

According to him,”the prizes for the twelve winners of the talent hunt will be announced on the day of the carnival which will hold at Central School Onicha.

In a remark, a Nollywood Actor, and Producer, Mr Andy Chukwu who was Chairman of the Talent Hunt and Judges Committee, commended the lawmaker for staging the events.

He noted that such events have the capacity to enhance both human capital and the nation’s economy urging Nigerian politicians to unveil initiatives and programmes that will positively impact lives.

In attendance at the event included the member representing Onicha East State Constituency, Hon Celestine Ogba and notable Stakeholders of the Constituency.