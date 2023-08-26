Nkechi Ali-Balogun congratulates Neliaku on election as NIPR president

Renowned public relations practitioner and member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Governing Council, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, has congratulated Ike Neliaku on his emergence as the institute’s president.

Neliaku was elected at NIPR’s annual general meeting (AGM) and conference themed “Leadership, Public Relations and Value Creation” that was held in Abuja on Thursday.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, Ali-Balogun urged members of the NIPR to unite behind Neliaku and other elected council members.

She said, “Having participated in this keenly contested Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

National Governing Council elections but with an outcome that did not go my way, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the brilliant minds chosen to lead the Institute into a new era.

“I greet my worthy co-contestant Dr. Ike Neliaku, his Vice Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, and of course all members of the newly elected Council. I celebrate you.

“For me, this election was more than just a process. It was a testament to the unwavering passion of remarkable individuals to better our noble profession. It was a strong commitment to the NIPR’s growth and evolution.

“Even in defeat, I stand bowed but not cowed. My heart swells with pride as i thank all my professional colleagues, for your support and goodwill even if you did not vote for me.

“The elections have come and gone but the NIPR will not just remain but remain stronger. I urge us all to unite behind the new leadership.

“To our newly elected President, Vice President and the entire Governing Council you carry a monumental responsibility. NIPR is at a crossroad and It is incumbent upon you to build upon the foundation laid by previous administrations.

“I have implicit faith in your leadership, and I firmly believe that your expertise and dedication will re-mould the destiny of the NIPR and redefine the landscape of public relations in our beloved country, Nigeria.

“For those who specifically supported my ambition, my heart brims with gratitude.”

Ali-Balogun noted that though the results have forced her path to take a different turn, her commitment to NIPR’s growth remains unshaken.

“I look ahead with unwavering determination to continue contributing to this noble cause in various capacities. The flame of professionalism within the field of public relations in me shall burn even brighter than ever before. I welcome us all to a ‘new day!’” she added.

Ali-Balogun served as chairman of the NIPR, Lagos State chapter.