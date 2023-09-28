Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Njiko Ndi Anioma General Assembly Conference held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Anioma Lagos & diaspora.Chief Joe Nwoyo Odogwu;  Obi Anioma Lagos & Diaspora  Chief Joe Mordi; President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch, Chief  Smith Obuzor; Chief (Mrs.) Nneka Christy Orisafele;  during the Njiko Ndi Anioma  General Assembly Conference  held in Lagos  on 24/9/2023...  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Obi Anioma Lagos & Diaspora  Chief Joe Mordi; President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch, Chief  Smith Obuzor; Chief (Mrs) Nneka Christy Orisafele; Patron, Hon Davies Ben, during the Njiko Ndi Anioma  General Assembly Conference held in Lagos.

L-r… Mrs. Ekeoma  Davies Ben,  her husband  Patron, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch, Hon Davies Ben  Chukweneye; received an award from Obi Anioma Lagos & Diaspora  Chief Joe Mordi;  Chief (Mrs)  Elizabeth Obuzor and her husband   President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch, Chief  Smith Obuzor.

L-r.. President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch Chief Smith Obuzor.  his wife Chief (Mrs.)  Elizabeth Obuzor, and  Ezenwanyi.Queen Tessy Nnadi

Presidents, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch Chief  Smith Obuzor.   (2nd right ) presenting  Patron award to President  Njikota Igbo Daughters,  (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian  Amakor, while other Members of (NIM) watch.

L-r …President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch. Chief Smith Obuzor, presenting the award to Mrs. Chioma Mbaoma,   guest Speaker Chief Anoyai  Ojei  and  Secretary General Njiko Ndi Anioma, Hon Daniel Ejiofor.

Ugebe Anioma ,Chief (Mrs.) Nneka Christy Orisafele;  (middle) poses with Anioma People, during the  Coronation/honoring of members, Theme’ the history and Philosophy of Anioma People, Anioma Social –Cultural &  Economic development strides, held in Lagos on 24/9/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10094 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 29, 2023

Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce, Breakfast Business…

Church Administrators Society of Nigeria, 10th Anniversary…

Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Engineering…

1 of 362