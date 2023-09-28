L-r… Obi Anioma Lagos & Diaspora Chief Joe Mordi; President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch, Chief Smith Obuzor; Chief (Mrs) Nneka Christy Orisafele; Patron, Hon Davies Ben, during the Njiko Ndi Anioma General Assembly Conference held in Lagos.

L-r… Mrs. Ekeoma Davies Ben, her husband Patron, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch, Hon Davies Ben Chukweneye; received an award from Obi Anioma Lagos & Diaspora Chief Joe Mordi; Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Obuzor and her husband President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch, Chief Smith Obuzor.

L-r.. President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch Chief Smith Obuzor. his wife Chief (Mrs.) Elizabeth Obuzor, and Ezenwanyi.Queen Tessy Nnadi

Presidents, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch Chief Smith Obuzor. (2nd right ) presenting Patron award to President Njikota Igbo Daughters, (NID) Lagos Chief (Mrs.) Lilian Amakor, while other Members of (NIM) watch.

L-r …President, Njiko Ndi Anioma Lagos Branch. Chief Smith Obuzor, presenting the award to Mrs. Chioma Mbaoma, guest Speaker Chief Anoyai Ojei and Secretary General Njiko Ndi Anioma, Hon Daniel Ejiofor.

Ugebe Anioma ,Chief (Mrs.) Nneka Christy Orisafele; (middle) poses with Anioma People, during the Coronation/honoring of members, Theme’ the history and Philosophy of Anioma People, Anioma Social –Cultural & Economic development strides, held in Lagos on 24/9/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng