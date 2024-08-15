NJC recommends Kekere-Eku to succeed Ariwoola as CJN

As the most senior Judge in the Supreme Court, the National Judicial Council (NJC), on Thursday, recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Ariwoola is due for retirement on August 22.

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, NJC spokesman, Soji Oye, said the decision was taken following the Council’s 106th Meeting presided over by Ariwoola.

He said the meeting was held on August 14 and 15 in Abuja, just seven days before the retirement of Justice Ariwoola as the CJN.

“This is imperative as Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, will formally bow out of office as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria next week Thursday, 22 August 2024,” the statement read.

Ariwoola was appointed as the CJN on September 21, 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. He is billed to bow out on August 22, when he will attain the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Already, the Supreme Court currently has the full complement of 21 Justices.

The NJC also “recommended twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Khadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and Mr. President.”

Below is the full statement from NJC:

Justice Kekere-Ekun

“NJC recommends Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and Twenty-eight (28) others as Judges of various Courts.

“The National Judicial Council at its 106th Meeting presided over by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, held on 14 & 15 August 2024, recommended Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Council also recommended twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and Mr. President as follows:

CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA

Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE

Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi

Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho

Folorunsho, Oba Muritala

Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo

Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike

Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan

ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE

Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru

FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE

Kor, Vincent Tersoo

Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna

Adagba, Nguhemen Julie

Tor, Damian Tersugh

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE

Onche, Ogah Inalegwu

Igba, Theophilus Terhile

EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE

Onyiri, Frank

Ugoji, Victor Chinedum

Obomanu, Godswill Vidal

Oguguo, Rita Chituru

Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah

Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester

Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi

Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE

Daomi, Williams Adebisi

Fabuluje, Adewumi William

Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle Idowu

Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness

Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah

Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola

ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA

Muhammad, Lawal Munir

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors”.

*Soji Oye, Esq.

Director, Information