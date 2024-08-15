NJC recommends Kekere-Eku to succeed Ariwoola as CJN

As the most senior Judge in the Supreme Court, the National Judicial Council (NJC), on Thursday, recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
Ariwoola is due for retirement on August 22.
Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, NJC spokesman, Soji Oye, said the decision was taken following the Council’s 106th Meeting presided over by Ariwoola.
He said the meeting was held on August 14 and 15 in Abuja, just seven days before the retirement of Justice Ariwoola as the CJN.
“This is imperative as Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, will formally bow out of office as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria next week Thursday, 22 August 2024,” the statement read.
Ariwoola was appointed as the CJN on September 21, 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. He is billed to bow out on August 22, when he will attain the mandatory retirement age of 70.
Already, the Supreme Court currently has the full complement of 21 Justices.
The NJC also “recommended twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Khadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and Mr. President.”
Below is the full statement from NJC:
Justice Kekere-Ekun
“NJC recommends Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and Twenty-eight (28) others as Judges of various Courts.
“The National Judicial Council at its 106th Meeting presided over by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, held on 14 & 15 August 2024, recommended Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.
“This is imperative as Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, will formally bow out of office as the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria next week Thursday on 22 August 2024.
“Council also recommended twenty-seven (27) candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja to their various State Governors and Mr. President as follows:
CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA
Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR
SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE
Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi
Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho
Folorunsho, Oba Muritala
Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo
Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike
Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan
ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE
Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru
FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE
Kor, Vincent Tersoo
Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna
Adagba, Nguhemen Julie
Tor, Damian Tersugh
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE
Onche, Ogah Inalegwu
Igba, Theophilus Terhile
EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE
Onyiri, Frank
Ugoji, Victor Chinedum
Obomanu, Godswill Vidal
Oguguo, Rita Chituru
Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah
Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester
Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi
Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi
SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE
Daomi, Williams Adebisi
Fabuluje, Adewumi William
Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle Idowu
Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness
Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah
Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola
ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA
Muhammad, Lawal Munir
All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors”.
*Soji Oye, Esq.
Director, Information
