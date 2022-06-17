NIWIIT holds 7th National Conference to deepen women awareness on IT

The Nigerian Women in Information Technology will hold its 7th National Conference between June 22 and 23, 2022 at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

The Conference will feature the 10th anniversary and 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association.

The President of the Association, Dele Bayo- Osibo, stated that NIWIT is an interest group of Nigerian Computer Society with the responsibility to ensure that the needs of women have to be catered for, “and we are also IT technicians”.

Stating on how the two-day event will run, Osibo said: “We are combining the three events today because of the tensed situation in the country now, politics and election drawing close, but at the end of the day, we will have our 7th annual National Conference. We are trying to be conservative about all that we do”.

With the theme: “Unleashing Innovations, Scaling Up Digital Skills For Women & Girls”, Osibo said the association had carefully selected professionals from different fields for the panel session that would be moderated by the Country Leader of Microsoft Nigeria, while Funke Opeke, CEO, Mainone, will be our key note speaker.

According to her, “There will be paper presentation, and we have invited resource person who will take participants on free practical training on information technology, that is why our targetted audience in this conference is woman, young ladies who have interest in information technology and also understand that IT is a leverage every woman must follow.

“We have also contracted medical personnel who will conduct free cancer screening. Insurance experts will be there to create awareness and other professionals on mortgages and whole lot. It is a pack-full event”, she added.

She also stated that the association would conduct induction of new members before the AGM on June 23, adding: “There will be awards given to those who have contributed immensely to the success of the association. It is full page programme”.

Osibo further said the association has considered the economic situation of the country, “so, we have been very careful to tailor the pricing.

However, for non-members of the association, the cost is N25,000, pointing out that:.“If compared to the knowledge and packages participant will receive, you will discover that amount is nothing”.

Speaking on the vision of the association, Osibo said its vision was to involve as many women as possible in information technology.

“The detail of where we are as a country and a world is that IT has become leverage for everything that everybody does. Now, it has become a very digital world. We have achieved a lot of advocacy; we have gone round to different places to talk about the need to energise women digitally.

“We have raised entrepreneurial spirit of women. Our mandate also covers women and girl child. We have a future plan; train girl child in the secondary schools in the area of robotics.

As an association, we have a national office and then every federation state of Nigeria has a branch, and this has enabled us to reach far and wide.

“Presently, we have 18 chapters and we will continue to expand to reach all parts of the country. Before now, we have collaborated with some organisations to carry out empowerment programmes in our secondary and university institutions”, Osibo further said.

